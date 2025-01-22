Looking for a good place to pick up the perfect sub for lunch today?

How about in Monmouth County?

I've been craving a good, classic Italian sub, for a while now and looking for the best place to go in the area.

I turned to the "experts" for help (and by experts, I mean YOU!!) and you certainly delivered with a list of the top 10 places to go!

I can't wait to give them a try.

Whether you are in the mood for a turkey sub, roast beef, Italian, or whatever sub you're craving, these New Jersey sub shops offer something for everyone.

Freehold, Eatontown, Red Bank, Belmar, Asbury Park, and Long Branch, are just some of the towns where you'll find the most recommended places in Monmouth County.

Stop by any of these places today and you'll be happy you did!

Here's the updated list for 2025, according to you.

The 10 Best Sub Shops In Monmouth County For 2025

Rosario's Deli - Freehold

Elsie's Sub Shop - Red Bank

Neil's Kitchen - Long Branch



Mike's Giant Submarines - Belmar

Taliercio's - Red Bank

Frank's Deli - Asbury Park

Sorrentino's Subs - Freehold

Jersey Mike's



Olivia's ll Pizza & Pasta - Eatontown

Where's your favorite place to go?

