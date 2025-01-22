Delicious! The 10 Best Sub Shops In Monmouth County, New Jersey For 2025

Delicious! The 10 Best Sub Shops In Monmouth County, New Jersey For 2025

CANVA

Looking for a good place to pick up the perfect sub for lunch today?

How about in Monmouth County?

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

I've been craving a good, classic Italian sub, for a while now and looking for the best place to go in the area.

I turned to the "experts" for help (and by experts, I mean YOU!!) and you certainly delivered with a list of the top 10 places to go!

I can't wait to give them a try.

Read More: The 10 Best Breakfast Spots In Monmouth County For 2025

Whether you are in the mood for a turkey sub, roast beef, Italian, or whatever sub you're craving, these New Jersey sub shops offer something for everyone.

Freehold, Eatontown, Red Bank, Belmar, Asbury Park, and Long Branch, are just some of the towns where you'll find the most recommended places in Monmouth County.

Stop by any of these places today and you'll be happy you did!

Here's the updated list for 2025, according to you.

CANVA
loading...

The 10 Best Sub Shops In Monmouth County For 2025

Rosario's Deli - Freehold 

Google Maps
loading...

Elsie's Sub Shop - Red Bank

Google Maps
loading...

Neil's Kitchen - Long Branch


View this profile on Instagram

Neil's Kitchen (@neilskitchenlb) • Instagram photos and videos

Mike's Giant Submarines - Belmar

Google Maps
loading...

Taliercio's - Red Bank

Google Maps
loading...
Vinnie's Pizza & Subs - Wall
loading...

Frank's Deli - Asbury Park

Google Maps
loading...

Sorrentino's Subs - Freehold

Google Maps
loading...

Jersey Mike's


View this profile on Instagram

Jersey Mike's Subs (@jerseymikes) • Instagram photos and videos

Olivia's ll Pizza & Pasta - Eatontown

CANVA
loading...

Where's your favorite place to go?

The best subs in New Jersey according to New Jersey 101.5 listeners

Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

21 of the Best Places to Get a Hoagie (or Sub) in South Jersey (Besides Wawa)

From one side of South Jersey to the other, these are some of the best places to grab a hoagie... enjoy!
Filed Under: New Jersey, Monmouth County, shore facebook
Categories: Trending, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM