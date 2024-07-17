This Is The Strangest Thing About New Jersey

If you've lived in New Jersey for more than one minute, you know that strange things happen here. We're used to them, but people from outside the state have a hard time understanding them. So, what is the strangest fact about New Jersey?

That is the question that one website tried to answer, not only for the Garden State but for every state in the nation, Before we get to Stars Insider's conclusion, let's talk about some strange things that probably popped into your mind that weren't chosen for this article.

Does New Jersey's Strangest Thing Happen On Our Roadways?

If you drive in New Jersey, there is a very good chance that the strange New Jersey thing that popped into your mind is the thing most people consider one of the weirdest roadway inventions in history, and it's pretty much an exclusively New Jersey thing.

Of course, we're talking about the jughandle. For those who haven't tried one, it's a way to make a right and sit at two traffic lights rather than just make the left you needed to make, but even that didn't top this list.

If it's not that, maybe it's another unusual quirk of New Jersey's roadways, the traffic circle. It's not only a Garden State thing, but it still makes us dizzy and drives us crazy, but that's not the answer either, not according to this list.

New Jersey's Strangest Thing Is Not Strange To Us At All

So what is the strangest fact about New Jersey, according to Stars Insider? It's the fact that we have more diners than any other state in the nation.

There is no true doubt, but I don't think New Jersey residents think it's weird. I think we just think it's delicious.

