You may have seen similar articles pop up on your feed.

The headline that is usually read is "(insert retailer) Will Be Closing All Stores For 24 Hours."

Spoiler alert. The retailer is closing for Easter.

The trend of big stores shutting their doors on significant holidays is growing.

Why are more retailers closing on Easter Sunday?

I'd like to tell you that the only reason is that big box stores are finally emphasizing work-life balance and employee wellness.

Don't get me wrong, that's certainly part of it. Closing on Easter gives staff a day to spend with family or rest.

The other reason is simply that store traffic isn't enough to warrant having employees come in.

Sure, we're spending time at church and family gatherings, but in this digital world, the necessity to go into a store isn't what it used to be.

Will any stores be open on Easter Sunday?

Yes. There are a bunch. Check your local grocery stores for special hours.

Trader Joe's will be open this year, so will Walmart. Target will be closed.

Most Walgreens and CVS locations will be open on Easter Sunday.

It's great to see that this list of retailers that close for holidays like Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas continues to grow as each big day passes.

Let's face it. We can all go 24 hours without shopping and scouting those deals.

However, to plan, here is a list of stores that will be closed on Easter Sunday this year.