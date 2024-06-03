Popular Grocery Chain With 57 New Jersey Locations Announces Store Closures

This popular supermarket in the northeastern section of the county opened its first location in New Jersey back in the late 60s.

It was founded nearly 110 years ago in Massachusetts and now sadly, an unspecified amount of "underperforming" stores will close.

We've been hearing about so many stores and restaurants closing lately.

Rue21

Express

Gabe's

Sam Ash Music

and Red Lobster just to name a few.

Get our free mobile app

Read More: Discount Retailer Closing 2 Stores In New Jersey

Patch provided a list of all the towns where you can find this supermarket chain in New Jersey and how many are located in the town:

Aberdeen(1)

Basking Ridge(1)

Bayonne(1)

Berkeley Heights(1)

Bloomfield(1)

Brick(1)

Carlstadt(1)

Clifton(2)

Closter(1)

Dumont(1)

East Brunswick(1)

Edison(2)

Elizabeth(1)

Emerson(1)

Flemington(1)

Franklin Lakes(1)

Franklin Park(1)

Freehold(1)

Hackensack(1)

Haskell(1)

Howell(1)

Jackson(1)

Jersey City(1)

Keyport(1)

Kinnelon(1)

Long Branch(1)

Lyndhurst(1)

Madison(1)

Middletown(1)

Monroe Township(1)

Morris Plains(1)

Neptune City(1)

Pennington(1)

Phillipsburg(1)

Piscataway(1)

Point Pleasant(1)

Point Pleasant Beach(1)

Pompton Plains(1)

Ridgewood(1)

Ringwood(1)

Somerset(2)

South Orange(1)

Sparta(1)

Teaneck(1)

Tenafly(1)

Toms River(2)

Union(1)

Watchung(1)

Wayne(1)

West Caldwell(1)

Westfield(1)

Whiting(1)

Wyckoff(1)

Stop & Shop Announces Store Closures

There are nearly 400 Stop & Shop stores in several states with 57 stores in New Jersey.

NJ.com reports:

“Stop & Shop will make some difficult decisions to close select underperforming store locations to help ensure the long-term health and future growth for our business,” according to a spokesperson.

No word yet on what locations and when the stores will close.

Maybe we'll get lucky in New Jersey and not have to deal with any closures.

I'll keep you posted.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker