One of New Jersey's most legendary clubs has been named the state's best by a major website.

The Top Club In New Jersey, According To A Major Travel Website

If you are looking for nightlife, especially in the music world, New Jersey is one of the best places to be in America.

The Garden State has long been a music hotspot.

And if you thought it started with Bruce Springsteen and Southside Johnny, you're not going far enough back in the history books.

The History Of The New Jersey Music Scene

New Jersey has a long history of great shows, concerts, and performances dating back over 100 years.

If you look at the history of Convention Hall alone, you'll find names like Elton John, Chicago, Black Sabbath, along with Bruce Springsteen, Blondie, and Jon Bon Jovi.

And according to TripAdvisor, you just have to make a short drive from Convention Hall to find New Jersey's best club, and one of the most historic as well.

The Best Club In New Jersey Is A Legendary One

So, what is the best club in New Jersey, according to the experts? It's one with a history as rich as Asbury Park's Convention Hall, and it's right down the street.

Congratulations to the legendary Stone Pony for being named the #1 club in the Garden State.

It has been a fixture at the Jersey Shore for over 50 years and has never been more popular than it is today. It's located at 913 Ocean Ave in Asbury Park.

