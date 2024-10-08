Have You Tried New Jersey’s Best Steak?

If you are a steak lover, you'll want to try the steakhouse with the best steak in New Jersey.

New Jersey is home to some of the finest restaurants in the entire country, including some great steakhouses.

So, which of the many great steakhouses in the Garden State would be considered the top steakhouse in the entire state?

Best Steak In New Jersey

That is exactly the question tackled by some of the great food experts in the nation, and they have decided.

It's a decision that can not be arrived at lightly since we have some top-of-the-line steakhouses here in the Garden State, but when experts of this caliber share their opinions, we take notice.

The experts we're talking about here are the fine folks at Food Network, and we all know they don't mess around when it comes to giving accolades. It's a foregone conclusion that if they hand out an honor, it's the real thing.

The Best Steak In The Garden State Is In Edgewater

So, when they set out to find the best steakhouse in each state across our nation, you had the feeling you would hear about some great restaurants, and when it came to the Garden State, they offered an excellent choice.

Big congratulations to the amazing River Palm Terrace in Edgewater for being named the best steakhouse in New Jersey.

This spot is well-known and much loved by many Garden State residents and A-list celebrities.

River Palm Terrace is located at 1416 River Rd., and it is a spot that should not be missed.

This is certainly not the first award for the River Palm Terrace. They have won many, including a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for 2019.

