Starbucks Gives New Jersey A little Taste Of Its Refreshing 2025 Summer Menu

I feel like Starbucks just unveiled its spring menu, and now we're already talking summer.

I have to say, it's getting me super excited for sunny skies and 80-degree weather at the Jersey shore!

Especially after hearing that the popular coffee chain is bringing back the Summer-Berry Refreshers!

Judging by the fact that they're coming back again this summer, they must have been a huge hit last year.

They were released last May, and they're coming back for summer 2025, which includes the Summer-Berry Refresher, Summer-Berry with Lemonade Refresher, and the Summer Skies Drink.



What else can we expect to be on the new Starbucks summer menu?

According to USA Today, Starbucks is not only bringing back the delicious refreshers, but it will also be unveiling a new Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso.

And if you're in the mood for a little sweet treat to go along with your drink order, Starbucks will also be debuting a new Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop.

YUM!!

All this talk is a little tease of what's to come.

According to the article, it was May 7th when Starbucks unveiled its 2024 summer menu, so if it's the same date (or around that date) for this year, we're just weeks away!

Starbucks fans are very excited!

Now here are some other great coffee shops in New Jersey for you to visit this spring and summer.

