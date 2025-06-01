For many in New Jersey, mornings just wouldn't be complete without a quick Starbucks run, and with the updated summer menu already out, we're getting a sneak peek of even more delicious beverages expected to arrive this July.

Get ready for 4 new Frappuccino beverages, which is welcome news for fans, especially after several Frappuccino options were taken off the menu a few months ago.

Starbucks Introducing 4 New Beverages Out This July

USA Today is sharing a sneak peek at the new flavors, and I have to say, all 4 sound SO GOOD!

The new Frappuccino flavors include:

- Salted Caramel Mocha Strato Frappuccino

- Strawberry Matcha Strato Frappuccino

- Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino

- Firework Frappuccino

"The first three flavors listed are blended beverages layered with cold foam, according to a Starbucks spokesperson, while the Firework Frappuccino is a 'festive twist' on the Summer-Berry Refresher," according to the article.

The Firework Frappuccino is expected to be out just in time for your 4th of July weekend at the Jersey Shore!

As we look ahead to what's coming, here's a look at some of the new summer refreshers that are already on the menu!

Enjoy your Starbucks drink, and don't forget, there are plenty of other great coffee shops to explore this summer too.

