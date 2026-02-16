New Sprouts Farmers Market Location Opening In New Jersey
This supermarket continues to expand across the Garden State. There's actually one not far from where I live, though I've never been. Every time I pass it, I tell myself I need to stop in and see what it's all about.
I was curious, so I looked it up on Wikipedia to see how it was different from other grocery stores in the area.
Turns out, the chain is known for having natural and organic foods, including fresh produce, bulk foods, packaged groceries, meat, poultry, seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, and frozen foods. I'm excited to give it a try. FINALLY!!
Sprouts Farmers Market opened its first New Jersey location in Martlton back in 2019, and now has stores in a handful of towns throughout New Jersey.
Sprouts Farmers Market New Jersey Locations
Marlton
227 Route 73 S
Marlton, NJ 08053
Haddon Township
Cuthbert Blvd. & MacArthur Blvd.
640 W Cuthbert Blvd.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
Aberdeen
Hwy. 35 & Cliffwood Ave.
327 Hwy. 35
Cliffwood, NJ 07721
Woodbury
Mantua Pk. & Budd Blvd.
875 Mantua Pike Ste. 21
West Deptford, NJ 08096
Woodbridge
St. George Ave. & Rte. 1/9
1002 Saint Georges Ave.
Avenel, NJ 07001
With nearly 500 locations in 24 states, including New Jersey, New York, Delaware, and Pennsylvania, the newest location is being built in Washington Township along Egg Harbor Road.
It's expected to open later this year!
Read More: Yet Another Credit Card Skimmer Found In New Jersey
The best supermarkets in New Jersey
America's new #1 supermarket has 21 locations in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant