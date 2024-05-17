New Jersey is called the Garden State for a reason.

Although it's a densely populated state there are towns full of farmland.

Food and agriculture are New Jersey's 3rd largest industry, bringing in billions in revenue to the state, according to NJ.gov.

There's nothing better than a fresh Jersey tomato!

One of the best things to do in New Jersey during the spring and summer months is to pick up all the delicious fruits and vegetables from right here in the Garden State.

Soon you'll be able to do just that at the new Sprouts Farmers Market in Monmouth County where they work with local farmers to source local produce.

With more than 400 stores nationwide, this will be the 3rd Sprouts Farmers Market in New Jersey.

Sprouts Farmers Market Opening Soon in Aberdeen

The big grand opening will take place on June 7th, doors open at 7 am.

The celebration will continue throughout the weekend with discounts, games, prizes, free samples, and more.

The first 100 shoppers will receive a FREE 'Goodness it's Free' reusable goodie bag with special products and samples on Friday and Saturday.

In addition, the first 400 guests will receive a free long-stem rose courtesy of Falcon Farms Floral on Friday.

Mayor of Aberdeen, Fred Tagliarini said in a press release,

In addition to providing fresh, healthy, and specialty foods to our residents, Sprouts also brings 100 jobs to our community, playing a vital role in our vision of Aberdeen becoming the best township to live, raise a family, and grow a business.

The new store is located at 327 Highway 35 in Cliffwood.

