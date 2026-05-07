Enjoying Sunny Days With Outdoor Dining In New Jersey

With this much-needed sunshine here in New Jersey this week, I've been loving every chance to get outside and soak it all in. And with these temperatures just right, there's nothing better than dining al fresco!

It's one of my favorite things to do when the weather gets warmer.

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And one of my favorite spots for outdoor dining is Riverwinds Restaurant in West Deptford. It's absolutely gorgeous, and the food is delicious. You're dining with a beautiful view of the Delaware River, and after your meal, you can take a nice walk right down by the water.

It's just perfect!



View this profile on Instagram The Riverwinds Restaurant (@theriverwindsrestaurant) • Instagram photos and videos

But I wanted to find even more great outdoor dining spots to switch it up a little this spring, so I asked around, and I'm excited to share these awesome recommendations.

Read More: This New Jersey Waterfront Spot Is Throwing The Ultimate Mom’s Night Out

Top Places For Outdoor Dining In New Jersey This Season

Here are some great outdoor dining spots around New Jersey.

The Pig & Parrot in Brielle

The Columns in Avon-By-The-Sea

Klein’s in Belmar

Lake House Restaurant in Newfield

The Shrimp Box in Point Pleasant Beach

The Warfside Seafood & Patio Bar in Point Pleasant Beach

Rooney's Oceanfront Restaurant in Long Branch

Harry's Ocean Bar & Grill in Cape May

Ventura's Greenhouse Restaurant & Beach Bar in Margate

Villa Barone in Collingswood

These 4 Restaurants From Ocean County, NJ Made the Best Outdoor Dining List

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