Enjoying Sunny Days With Outdoor Dining In New Jersey
With this much-needed sunshine here in New Jersey this week, I've been loving every chance to get outside and soak it all in. And with these temperatures just right, there's nothing better than dining al fresco!
It's one of my favorite things to do when the weather gets warmer.
And one of my favorite spots for outdoor dining is Riverwinds Restaurant in West Deptford. It's absolutely gorgeous, and the food is delicious. You're dining with a beautiful view of the Delaware River, and after your meal, you can take a nice walk right down by the water.
It's just perfect!
But I wanted to find even more great outdoor dining spots to switch it up a little this spring, so I asked around, and I'm excited to share these awesome recommendations.
Read More: This New Jersey Waterfront Spot Is Throwing The Ultimate Mom’s Night Out
Top Places For Outdoor Dining In New Jersey This Season
Here are some great outdoor dining spots around New Jersey.
The Pig & Parrot in Brielle
The Columns in Avon-By-The-Sea
Klein’s in Belmar
Lake House Restaurant in Newfield
The Shrimp Box in Point Pleasant Beach
The Warfside Seafood & Patio Bar in Point Pleasant Beach
Rooney's Oceanfront Restaurant in Long Branch
Harry's Ocean Bar & Grill in Cape May
Ventura's Greenhouse Restaurant & Beach Bar in Margate
Villa Barone in Collingswood
These 4 Restaurants From Ocean County, NJ Made the Best Outdoor Dining List
2026 New Jersey Beach Badge Prices
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan