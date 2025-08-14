They were here in New Jersey, and then for many of us, we thought they were gone. However, it is now clear that the Spotted Lantern Fly has returned to the Garden State.

Which New Jersey Towns Are Reporting Spotted Lantern Flies?

I spend a lot of time in both northern Monmouth County and northern Ocean County, and for most of the summer, I thought the Spotted Lantern Fly problem was a thing of the past.

I was proud of New Jersey residents for coming together on this topic and working together to eliminate the problem.

But then, about two weeks ago, I was in northern Monmouth County, and out of the corner of my eye, I saw that familiar, brilliant red color fluttering in my peripheral vision.

New Jersey Towns Dealing With Spotted Lantern Flies

And since then, I've seen more and more. I haven't seen any along the Jersey Shore yet, but I haven't been to every town, so I reached out to you to find out more.

On several social media platforms, I asked New Jersey residents which towns were being bombarded by Spotted Lantern Flies again, and then compiled a list of the top 5.

This is not a complete or scientific list, but it can give you a good indication of where the damaging pests are visiting the most in our state.

The Top 5 Towns You've Seen The Most Spotted Lanten Flies This Year

#5 Brick - Anthony says he sees them in town daily.

#4 Rutherford - Lots of reports of the pests in this Bergen County town.

#3 Farmingdale - Many areas of Monmouth County haven't had much of a problem this season, but the bugs have found Farmingdale.

#2 Monroe - Get ready for some swatting if you're going to spend time in Monroe.

#1 Hacketstown - the town that was mentioned more than any other when asked this question was Hacketstown

New Jersey Towns Hit Hard By Spotted Lantern Fly