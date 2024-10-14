Christmas shopping is an exciting activity that many people look forward to as the holiday season approaches.

Whether sprucing up your home for guests or simply getting into the holiday spirit, choosing the right decorations can set the perfect mood for the season.

Get our free mobile app

It seems like the decorations are going up sooner every season. We can't get enough of "the most wonderful time of the year."

Your theme is one of the first things to consider when shopping for Christmas decorations.

Some people prefer traditional red, green, and gold colors, while others opt for modern themes with metallics, pastels, or even a monochromatic look.

For those who enjoy a nostalgic feel, traditional decorations like wreaths, garlands, and classic Christmas lights are always a hit.

If you prefer a more modern approach, you can explore LED lights in unique colors, minimalistic tree ornaments, and contemporary table settings.

READ MORE: The Tri-State Thinks This Is the Worst Christmas Song of All Time

Photo by Eric Perez on Unsplash Photo by Eric Perez on Unsplash loading...

Another important aspect of Christmas decoration shopping is deciding whether to invest in quality, long-lasting pieces or opt for budget-friendly options.

High-end decorations like glass ornaments, hand-carved nativity scenes, and elegant wreaths can be used year after year.

Great news. Now, there's a one-stop shop for all your Christmas shopping needs.

If 'Spirit Halloween' is a thing, it only makes sense that a 'Spirit Christmas' is in the retail family.

Spencer's Spirit Holdings, the parent company of Spirit Halloween and Spencer Gift Stores, is launching ten massive Christmas-themed stores for the holiday season.

Spencer's website says:

Discover thousands of stocking stuffers, holiday apparel, fun gifts, unique décor, plus all the special trimmings for creating an unforgettable Christmas.

Spirit Christmas hopes to be a holiday destination, with meet-and-greets with Santa and other holiday events planned at locations.

Don't drop your letter to St. Nick in your regular old mailbox; visit Spirit Christmas' life-sized gingerbread village. Guests can get express delivery to the North Pole.

Here are the tri-state locations to look forward to.

Marlton, New Jersey – Willow Ridge

Brick, New Jersey – Market Place at Brick

Mays Landing, New Jersey – Consumer Square

Woodbridge, New Jersey – The Plaza at Woodbridge

Albany, New York – Colonie Center

Bohemia, New York – Sayville Plaza

Poughkeepsie, New York – Chestnut Plaza

Erie, Pennsylvania – Mill Creek Mall

Remember these?