Spine-Chilling New Jersey Ghost Encounters You Won’t Believe

Here are 5 stories of New Jersey ghost encounters that will send a chill up your spine and possibly make you want to move.

We have all heard amazing and hair-raising ghost stories in New Jersey, from the Victorian buildings of Cape May to the dense woods of the Pine Barrens.

Ghost Encounters In New Jersey

But when we checked a website called Ghosts of America to get the latest reports of ghost sightings in New Jersey, what we found chilled us to the bone.

We wanted to share what some of your Garden State neighbors have experienced.

After reading portions of these stories, your real estate bill won't be the scariest thing you've seen in New Jersey anymore.

You might not be laughing after you hear what these New Jersey residents encountered.

Here's part of one story out of Jackson,

My boyfriend and I went off-roading on Reed Road, and on our way out I was looking out the window while we were driving. Out of the corner of my eye I thought I saw a person. I did a double take, and I still was able to see this woman walking in the middle of the woods in between trees as if she was focused on something. I thought that maybe it could have been people riding quads or dirt bikes, but there was no one else around. We did not make eye contact. She was focused on whatever was in front of her. She did not even look to the side as our loud truck drove by.



And here's another scary one, this time from Trenton,

I work on Jersey Street behind Lalor Plaza. I sometimes stay after 5:00 pm to get things done or come in on a Saturday. I have always heard a man talking down the hall or below me on the first floor, and I will go to the window to see if there is another car in the parking lot, and there isn't, so I know I am alone. Sometimes you'll hear a man and lady talk to each other. On occasion I have heard older music not from this era with him singing. Books have dropped in the copy room slamming on the floor about 30 feet from my cubicle, so I hurry to leave.



Recent reports say over 40% of Americans believe in ghosts, and the more stories you hear like these, the more likely you are to think something is going on.

The Travel Channel says New Jersey is the 27th most haunted state in New Jersey. It's not surprising. After all, we are the home of the Jersey Devil.

