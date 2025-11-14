If you’re the kind of person who loves a good excuse to bundle up, head to the beach, and do something that actually makes you feel good inside, the Thanks4Giving Turkey Dash and Splash in Asbury Park is the perfect fall adventure. It’s happening on Saturday, November 15, 2025, beginning at 9 am, and it supports the athletes of Special Olympics New Jersey, so you get the joy of freezing your toes off for a really great reason.

This whole thing has such a fun vibe. You show up on the boardwalk, where people are wearing everything from hoodies to full turkey costumes. I'll be broadcasting live from our Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio, blasting the music while everyone pretends the ocean isn't absolutely freezing. There is this mix of excitement and nervous laughter because you know at some point you will end up running straight toward the water and then questioning your life choices for a split second.

If that kind of cold isn't your thing, take part in the Turkey Dash 5K, which travels the boardwalk through Asbury Park, Ocean Grove, and Bradley Beach. The dash part is always a highlight because you can go at your own pace. Some people jog like they've trained all year. Others walk with friends and just soak in the whole scene. Check-in for both events will be open from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. The dash begins at 11:30, followed by the splash at 1 pm.

No matter how many times you do it, that moment when the cold water hits you is something you do not forget. You yell, you laugh, you run out as fast as you ran in, and somehow it becomes the best part of your weekend.

What really makes the day special is the energy around the cause. You see athletes, families, volunteers, and supporters all sharing the same space, cheering each other on, and celebrating what Special Olympics New Jersey does all year long.

I look forward to seeing you. If you can't make it, please consider donating to Special Olympics New Jersey.