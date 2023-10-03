Some Pretty Surprising Tax Statistics For Us In New Jersey

When you think of taxes, you think of New Jersey because ours are the worst on the planet. Or are they? Recent statistics might surprise you.

New Jersey has certainly become synonymous with taxes for decades now, but some recent data says New Jersey doesn't top the tax list. As a matter of fact, we're not even in the top 5.

If you find that hard to believe, you are certainly not alone, but according to NPR, New Jersey is not one of the top 5 states for tax burden in America. That is surprising news and positive news for New Jersey residents.

That's not to say that things aren't burdensome for us in New Jersey when it comes to taxes. After all, we are still at #6 on this list, so we are not that far away from the dreaded top 5 of the unthinkable #1 spot on the list.

To get specific about the data, New Jersey has a tax burden of 9.76%. The tax burden is a proportion of sales tax, income tax, and property tax.

That number is good enough to put New Jersey in the number 6 spot for tax burden, behind only New York, Hawaii, Maine, Vermont, and Connecticut.

For the record, Alaska, Delaware, and New Hampshire are the states with the lowest tax burden in America.

Let's be honest, we all know about New Jersey's reputation for taxes. We should be happy we're not at the very top of this list. Enjoy it now, who knows how long it will last?

