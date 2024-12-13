It's not something you want to hear when prices on just about everything, especially at the supermarket, are already through the roof.

Now you could soon be paying even more for eggs.

Unfortunately, for many, it's not something they can really cut from their shopping list.

Get our free mobile app

There are certain items maybe you just won’t pay for anymore, like cereal which has become ridiculously expensive, or certain snacks, but eggs aren’t one of them.

They’re a staple.

CANVA CANVA loading...

According to Yahoo Finance, a dozen large Grade A eggs cost $3.65 on average in November, compared to $3.37 in October.

That's less than September's $3.82.

Grade A egg prices peaked at $4.82 a dozen in January 2023, according to CNBC.

What's Causing the Price of Eggs to Possibly Soar?

There are two reasons for the cost of eggs to go up.

First, the ongoing avian flu, and second, the holidays.

Read More: Why Your Cup Of Coffee Could Cost You Even More In New Jersey

CANVA CANVA loading...

According to the Yahoo Finance article,

The egg price increase since late 2023 is a combination of both expected seasonal price increases during the holidays (Christmas and Easter) and a disruption in egg supply due to the impact of the bird flu, Kevin Bergquist of Wells Fargo told Yahoo Finance.

The CNBC article talks about how millions of commercial egg layers have been killed by bird flu this year, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With demand soaring during the holidays, the price could soon climb, leaving many feeling the pinch.

Experts are hopeful, though, that after the holiday rush, prices will start to come down.

Items now too expensive for NJ so spend money on Buzzfeed recently conducted a survey that asked folks what they're cutting back on in an effort to try and save money. Although not everything on that survey relates to New Jerseyans, the ones that mainly do are listed below. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant