Where New Jersey Ranks Among the Snobbiest States in America
Are New Jersey residents snobby?
Find out where New Jersey ranks in snobbery compared to other states, according to a recent study with factors like Ivy League colleges and wine consumption being considered.
Merriam-Webster defines a snob as one who tends to rebuff, avoid, or ignore those regarded as inferior. One who has an offensive air or superiority in matters of knowledge or taste.
Read More: HGTV Names This Town The Most Charming In New Jersey
Here's how Zippia decided which states were more snobby than others.
- Percentage of bachelor’s degree holders
- Percentage of degrees in arts and humanities
- Number of Ivy League colleges
- Gallons of annual wine consumption
Looks like the Northeast is considered pretty smug compared to other parts of the country.
Top 5 States Considered the Snobbiest in the United States
1. Massachusetts
2. Vermont
3. Connecticut
4. New York
5. New Hampshire
Where does New Jersey rank?
We're 12th on the list of America's snobbiest states.
One of the main reasons is that we're home to Princeton University.
I've lived in New Jersey my entire life and have heard people from out of state describe us as being real and direct, but not snobby.
What are your thoughts?
Are we snobby here in New Jersey?
Ranking the Richest Counties in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo
These 10 New Jersey Colleges Were Ranked Best In The Country
Gallery Credit: Buehler