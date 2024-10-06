Are New Jersey residents snobby?

Find out where New Jersey ranks in snobbery compared to other states, according to a recent study with factors like Ivy League colleges and wine consumption being considered.

Merriam-Webster defines a snob as one who tends to rebuff, avoid, or ignore those regarded as inferior. One who has an offensive air or superiority in matters of knowledge or taste.

Zippia has ranked America’s snobbiest states, and there’s a mix of good and bad news for New Jersey. The good news is that we’re not number one or even in the top ten. However, the less favorable news is that we still rank quite high on the snobbery scale.

Here's how Zippia decided which states were more snobby than others.

Percentage of bachelor’s degree holders

Percentage of degrees in arts and humanities

Number of Ivy League colleges

Gallons of annual wine consumption

Looks like the Northeast is considered pretty smug compared to other parts of the country.

Top 5 States Considered the Snobbiest in the United States

1. Massachusetts

2. Vermont

3. Connecticut

4. New York

5. New Hampshire

Where does New Jersey rank?

We're 12th on the list of America's snobbiest states.

One of the main reasons is that we're home to Princeton University.

I've lived in New Jersey my entire life and have heard people from out of state describe us as being real and direct, but not snobby.

What are your thoughts?

Are we snobby here in New Jersey?

