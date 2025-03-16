Recently, restaurant chains have been closing locations or shutting down.

The economy is only part of the story.

Why are so many chain restaurants closing?

One of the biggest challenges is the way customers are now dining.

And don't forget about delivery services. Uber Eats, DoorDash, and others have significantly reduced the traffic traditional chain restaurants receive.

Younger diners also seem to prefer locally owned restaurants to chains.

Rising costs have also played a significant role in chain restaurants and eateries.

Inflation has increased the price of ingredients, making it difficult for some restaurants to profit.

Some chain restaurants that have struggled recently and announced closures include Red Lobster, Red Robin, and TGI Fridays.

Fat Brands owns and operates the hugely popular Smokey Bones & Fire Grill chain.

The New York Smokey Bones locations include (for now):

Cheektowaga: 2007 Walden Avenue, Cheektowaga

Colonie: 1557 Central Avenue, Colonie

Liverpool: 4036 State Route 31, Syracuse

Ronkonkoma: 5012 Expwy Dr S, Ronkonkoma

In Pennsylvania, you'll find them in:

















The Street reports that Fat Brands will close up to nine Smokey locations nationwide. There is no word on which eateries will be affected.

That's not the entire story, though.

The Smokey Bones locations that "make the cut" may not remain the BBQ joints we've come to love.

The Street adds that 30 of the 58 Smokey Bones restaurants will be transitioned to another restaurant chain that Fat Brands operates.

Have you ever dined at Twin Peaks? Think Hooters with flannel instead of the orange.

Interestingly, Fat Brands is leaning into Twin Peaks, with Hooters restaurants closing nationwide.