How Far Is Too Far? New Jersey Residents Weigh In On Saving Their Smartphones

Our phone has practically become an extension of our body; we always have it in hand, and the thought of something happening to it is extremely upsetting, but it's pretty interesting to hear the extreme measures people will go to just to save their phone.

Would you ever consider climbing into a dirty dumpster to find your phone, or try and fish it out of a dirty portable toilet?

The answer is YES for a lot of people!!

Cell phones aren't cheap, espeically if you opt out of the insurance plan. A new study shows the lengths people are willing to go to get their phone back!

According to a recent study on Yahoo Finance, people admit that the thought of not having their phone is absolutely devastating.

How Far Would New Jersey Go for a Lost Phone?

Here are some other key takeaways...

  • 59% would dive into a pool fully clothed at a wedding

  • 56% would climb into a dumpster

  • 54% would retrieve their phone from a festival toilet

  • 51% would miss an international flight

How many times does the average person drop their phone throughout the day?

60% admit they drop their phone at least ten times a year.

A year??? That happens to me about 10 times a day!

And I agree with the 74% of those who say a broken phone would leave them anxious and frustrated.

Hopefully, I don't lose or break my phone anytime soon!

