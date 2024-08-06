For a state known for the vast number of people living in such a small area, it is kind of shocking to find out that there really is a town in the Garden State with a population of 7.

How is this possible?

Let's do some digging.

When I first read about this, I thought this town must be one of those "areas" in a city.

For example, you have Silverton in Toms River, and in Brick, there's Herbertsville.

Nope. This town officially has a population of 7.

Before the 2020 census, Tavistock, New Jersey, had the honor of being the smallest town in Jersey with a lonely 5.

Tavistock has just 0.17 miles of road that travels through it. Crazy, right?

When the latest census was released, several more people decided to call the town home, thus bringing its population down a notch.

That made a tiny Sussex County spot on the map the current-day smallest town in New Jersey.

Welcome to Walpack Township.

According to The United States Census Bureau, Walpack Township takes up 24.88 square miles of land.

So, there's a decent amount of space; just a few people live on it.

However, many folks visit if you quickly search on Instagram, for good reason.

Nature enthusiasts are drawn to Walpack Township for its diverse natural offerings, from the Delaware River to the captivating streams and waterfalls.

That is the fantastic Buttermilk Falls.