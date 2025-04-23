Jumping out of a plane isn't exactly on my summer bucket list, but if it's on yours, there's an airport in New Jersey where, under a new deal, you'll soon be able to do recreational parachuting.

I'm panicking just thinking about it.

My palms are sweaty, my heart is pounding, and I'm not even doing it, but I have a friend who went skydiving a few years ago, and she said it was one of the greatest experiences of her life.

It sounds cool, but for now, I'm content with keeping my 2 feet firmly planted on the ground!

Skydiving Returns to Lakewood Airport in Lakewood, New Jersey.

A deal has been reached, clearing the way for ISkyDive America to operate out of Lakewood Airport.

It's been nearly 4 decades since there was skydiving at the township-owned airport, which was very popular back in the 60s and 70s.

According to the Asbury Park Press, the deal also allows the airport to begin commercial development plans for a 60-acre parcel with possible shops and offices.

The Federal Aviation Administration would not allow development plans to move forward until skydiving was part of the package, according to the article.

“Our concerns from the get-go have been about safety, the FAA has insisted the operation will be safe," Mayor Ray Coles told the Asbury Park Press.

We're just months away from the deal taking effect.

Who's up for parachuting this summer?

Sound fun?

Where does New Jersey rank when it comes to fun states in America?

