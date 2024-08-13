Cool New Skateboard Park Being Built In New Jersey

Skateboarders will soon have a new place to hang out and showcase their skills, especially if they live in this New Jersey county.

Even with skateboard parks maybe closer to where you live or ones your kids already enjoy going to, it's always fun to try a new location. This new park is being built in a great spot and sounds like a cool new place for kids to go.

Espeically in a county where there's only one other skateboard park. This is a big deal for that area since there aren't a lot of places for skateboarders to go that are close to home.

Construction is expected to begin next month and will hopefully be done by the end of fall.

New Skateboard Park Being Built in Camden County, New Jersey

The Courier Post talked with Commissioner Jeff Nash, liaison to the county's parks department who says the skatepark will become "a real defined and designated sense of place for kids of all ages."

It's the perfect location right off North Park Drive in Cherry Hill, across from the DoubleTree Hotel and next to the seasonal ice rink that the county puts up during the winter months.

If you're wondering how this project is being funded, it's being paid for by the county, with help from state aid, says county spokesman Dan Keashen.

According to the report, it will cost $900,000.

