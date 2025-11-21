The popular supermarket continues to expand in New Jersey, giving local shoppers a new destination for fresh food and household essentials.
The new Shoprite is taking over the former Kmart building in Ocean County, giving me hope that maybe the empty Kmart building near me will be replaced with something good. It's been vacant for years!
And this is great timing with the holidays right around the corner!
A New Shoprite Opening Soon in Ocean County
The Shoprite will take over the Kmart building in Manahawkin Commons, according to NJ.com, stating that "the supermarket will replace the existing store in Stafford Square Mall."
Signs located at the store list the opening date as December 10th; however, that may not be the case as they're still waiting for final approval, according to the article.
That would have been amazing if it got approved before Thanksgiving, but hopefully the doors will open for the holiday rush!
The new store is going to be BIG, at around 116,000 square feet.
Saker Properties is managing the redevelopment, according to NJ.com.
"The Saker family purchased Ocean County’s seven Perlmutter-owned ShopRite stores in 2021, including Manahawkin, Toms River, Lacey, Waretown, Manchester, Jackson, and Bayville".
