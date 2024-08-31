Burger Chain Closing Several Locations: Are Any In New Jersey?

It's a well-known restaurant chain in New Jersey with several locations throughout the state serving burgers, fries, shacks, and more.

The crispy crinkle-cut fries topped with cheese are so good.

It's a popular spot in New Jersey with the state's first drive-thru location opening back in January.

News came this week that the chain is closing 9 locations and you may be wondering if any New Jersey locations are on the list.

Shake Shack Closing 9 Locations

According to USA Today, "After careful consideration, we’ve made the tough decision to close a small group of Shacks due to various factors, including underperformance," said Shake Shack CEO Rob Lynch in the statement obtained by USA TODAY. "We remain focused on supporting our team members through this transition and look forward to continuing our growth, opening many more locations across the country."

Shake Shack Locations Closing

Oakland, California

Bunker Hill, California

Downtown Culver City, California

Koreatown, California

Silverlake, California

Westfield Topanga, California

Polaris, Ohio

Houston Galleria, Texas

Montrose, Texas

Looks like the restaurants are expected to close by the end of September.

Good news for local Shake Shack fans. No New Jersey locations are affected by the recent closures.

According to the article, the company says that Shake Shack "currently does not anticipate closing any additional Shacks based on this evaluation" for the foreseeable future."

Here's where you can find some really good burgers in New Jersey.

Is your favorite place on the list?

