I've heard about secret menus at different restaurants, coffee shops, and convenience stores before, but I've never actually ordered anything from one.

I'm not even sure if they really exist, or how to unlock them, but I do remember hearing about a secret Wawa menu that customers could access from the kiosk.

Just a fun, secretive, in-the-know way to order items not on display, which only loyal customers know about.

Is that true? Have you ever heard that before at Wawa?

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Christian Lambert on Unsplash Photo by Christian Lambert on Unsplash loading...

Read More: This Fast Food Chain Has The Quickest Drive-Thru In New Jersey – And It’s Not McDonald’s

There's something really cool about a secret menu and being able to order something you can't find on the regular list of items; however, now, a popular coffee chain is making the secret menu no longer a secret.

Unveiling Secret Menu Items

Photo by kevs on Unsplash Photo by kevs on Unsplash loading...

MSN reports that Starbucks is adding the secret menu to its app.

The secret is out!

The Starbucks secret menu apparently started with a bunch of fan-made drinks, and now four of those secret menu items have been added to the official app menu for everyone to enjoy.

Photo by Angelica Reyes on Unsplash Photo by Angelica Reyes on Unsplash loading...

New Starbucks "Secret Menu" Items

The menu will appear under the “offers” tab in the Starbucks app, starting with four new drink options:

Cookies on top - Cold brew, two pumps of vanilla syrup, vanilla sweet cream cold foam, and cookie crumble topping.

Dragonfruit glow-up - Mango dragonfruit lemonade refresher with peach juice blended in and topped with vanilla sweet cream cold foam.

Lemon, tea & pearls - Black tea, lemonade, and raspberry-flavored popping pears.

Just add white mocha - Iced brown sugar oatmilk shaken espresso, two pumps of white chocolate mocha sauce, and vanilla sweet cream cold foam.

Can't wait to give them a try!!

13 Starbucks Drinks That Are Leaving For Good Starbucks is eliminating 30% of its menu before the end of the year. Here is everything included in the first round of cuts. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll