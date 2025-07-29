How much time would you say you spend on your phone each day?
A new survey finds just how glued we really are to our screens.
And the total amount of time is pretty scary!
New Survey Reveals Shocking Daily Screen Time Habits
Shopping, working, paying bills, browsing - there are so many reasons for us to be on our phones throughout the day. We use them for pretty much everything nowadays.
You want to watch a show - you use your phone.
You need to get directions - you use your phone.
You need to get food for the house - you use your phone.
Read More: New Study Reveals The Most Dangerous Day To Be On New Jersey Roads
The telecom company, Optimum, asked 2-thousand U.S. adults with home Internet about how much time they spend watching videos, browsing, and shopping to find out more about their habits.
The New York Post interviewed the senior vice president of product management, Eric Bruno, who said the results are "eye-opening."
The Shocking Number of Hours New Jersey Spends Online Each Day
Turns out, the average person is on the Internet more than 10 hours a day, including 5.4 hours of working, gaming, paying bills, and looking at social media, and another five hours streaming shows and videos.
The biggest things people do online include:
Browsing (79%)
Paying bills (77%)
Checking out social media (73%)
Shopping (72%)
Doing work assignments (37%)
And finishing school work (20%)
Would you agree with this survey?
How many hours would you say you're on your phone each day?
