How much time would you say you spend on your phone each day?

A new survey finds just how glued we really are to our screens.

And the total amount of time is pretty scary!

Get our free mobile app

New Survey Reveals Shocking Daily Screen Time Habits

Shopping, working, paying bills, browsing - there are so many reasons for us to be on our phones throughout the day. We use them for pretty much everything nowadays.

You want to watch a show - you use your phone.

You need to get directions - you use your phone.

You need to get food for the house - you use your phone.

Read More: New Study Reveals The Most Dangerous Day To Be On New Jersey Roads

The telecom company, Optimum, asked 2-thousand U.S. adults with home Internet about how much time they spend watching videos, browsing, and shopping to find out more about their habits.

The New York Post interviewed the senior vice president of product management, Eric Bruno, who said the results are "eye-opening."

The Shocking Number of Hours New Jersey Spends Online Each Day

Turns out, the average person is on the Internet more than 10 hours a day, including 5.4 hours of working, gaming, paying bills, and looking at social media, and another five hours streaming shows and videos.

The biggest things people do online include:

Browsing (79%)

Paying bills (77%)

Checking out social media (73%)

Shopping (72%)

Doing work assignments (37%)

And finishing school work (20%)

Would you agree with this survey?

How many hours would you say you're on your phone each day?

Don't get fooled: Here's 25 scam texts I received in just one month Yes, some of these may be humorous, but some do appear legit and often can fool you. Spam texts are listed in the same order that they were received. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

BEEP BEEP BEEP: These are the 13 types of Wireless Emergency Alerts auto-pushed to your phone The Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system allows government officials to immediately and automatically push messages to all cell phones and mobile devices within a specific geographical area. There are a total of 13 types of messages that can currently be sent as a Wireless Emergency Alert. Nine of them are weather-related warnings, including one that is brand new as of August 2021. Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow