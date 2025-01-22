New Winner! New Jersey Liquor Store Sells $2 Million Scratch-Off Ticket

New Jersey has a new millionaire.

One lucky New Jersey lottery player just turned $25 into $2 million!

Whether you're a regular scratch-off player, someone who participates occasionally, or maybe you're someone who never plays the NJ Lottery, it's always exciting to hear when there's a big winner.

Congratulations to the big winner!

Yes, someone in the Garden State just won $2 million in the New Jersey Lottery playing a $25 scratch-off game.

So what was the name of the lucky scratch-off?

According to NJ.com, the big winner just won the top prize in the $25 Millionaire Maker Scratch-Offs.

"Lottery officials said the $2 million prize will be paid in 25 annual gross installments of $80,000 each. At the time the prize is claimed, the winner may choose the cash option instead of about $1.2 million."

I would choose the cash option, but that's just me.

$1.2 million sounds pretty nice!

I've only won $5 playing scratch-offs so I haven't had much luck.

Just the thought of winning the grand prize of $2 million is something I can't even comprehend.

But get this...2 grand prizes remain with lots of other prices ranging from $40 to $50,000.

So there's still a chance!

The lucky scratch-off was purchased at a liquor store in Bergen County.

Lottery officials made the winning announcement on social media over the weekend saying that the winning scratch-off was sold at BuyRite Liquors on Route 46 West in Lodi.

