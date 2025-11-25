Watch Out For Online Scams This Shopping Weekend

As we gear up for a big weekend of shopping, we need to stay alert. Scammers are out in full force during these busy sale periods, looking to take advantage of online shoppers.

If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is, and if you get a text about a big sale, don't click on it right away. It's better to wait and make sure it's a real text and not scammers looking to steal your credit card information.

Scammers have gotten more creative and realistic. I got a text the other day about a delivery that I didn't know for sure was real or not, so I just deleted it to be safe.

My guess, it was fake, but if you were in a rush and not paying attention, I could see how someone could accidentally click on something they shouldn't be clicking on.

Protect Yourself From Online Scams This Busy Shopping Time

A new report is out with the most common scams this time of year, including online shopping scams, postage and delivery scams, gift card scams, and social media scams.

Experts recommend typing the website address directly into your browser rather than following links from ads or emails, and never just click on links in promotional emails or texts you weren’t expecting.

Always a good reminder this time of year to be extra careful, and if you do think you were scammed, contact your bank or credit card company right away.

