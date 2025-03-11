Alert! Scammers Sending Fake E-ZPass Texts To Steal Your Identity

I recently heard about this E-ZPass scam, and just yesterday, I received a suspicious text message related to it.

I deleted it immediately, but unfortunately, some people fall for these scams that are becoming increasingly convincing.

It was a text from E-ZPass claiming I owed unpaid tolls and that they wanted the payment right away.

If you get this text, don't click on the link!

Delete it right away.

Officials say E-ZPass will never text you for a payment.

E-ZPass Scam - What You Need To Know

The Courier Post reports that the link will take you to a site where the scammers can download your personal and financial information, and because they're not asking for a large amount of money, it makes the request more believable.

The bottom line is that they just want your identity, which is so scary because one wrong click can cause a big nightmare.

The text reads:

The Toll Roads Notice of Toll Evasion: You have an unpaid toll bill on your account. To avoid late fees, pay within 12 hours or the late fees will be increased and reported at the DMV. https://secure.ezpassofx.top/pay (Please reply Y, then exit the text message and open it again to activate the link, or copy the link to your Safari browser and open it) The Toll Roads team wishes you a great day!

E-ZPass users in several states have been sent this text message.

Again, if you get this text, delete it right away.

