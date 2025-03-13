Jersey Shore Landmark Featured on ‘Jeopardy!’

If you're a Monmouth County native and a Jeopardy! fan, you were likely pointing at the television and shouting on Tuesday night. An iconic Jersey Shore landmark was a featured answer -- and the episode was ultimately won by a charismatic New Jersey native with an inspiring story.

The $400 answer under the "Light Headed" category in the Double Jeopardy! round was, "In service since 1764, the oldest of these navigational aids still operating in the U.S. is the one at Sandy Hook, New Jersey."

The correct answer of "a lighthouse" was provided by contestant James Corson, a Maryland-based nuclear engineer.

Sandy Hook Lighthouse History Makes Jeopardy!

The lighthouse in question isn't just any ol' lighthouse: the oldest operating lighthouse in the country is the Sandy Hook Lighthouse on the tip of the Sandy Hook peninsula at Gateway National Park.

Sandy Hook is located in Middletown, New Jersey and Middletown Mayor Tony Perry caught the moment the Jeopardy! answer about the famed landmark appeared on television.

Sandy Hook Lighthouse's Role in the Revolutionary War

As a beacon lighting New York harbor, Sandy Hook Lighthouse was hotly contested during the American Revolution. The lighthouse largely remained under Loyalist control and an encampment called Refugee Town sprung up around it.

Refugee Town drew free and formerly enslaved Black Americans, as well as poor white loyalists to the ad-hoc community.

Ghosts on the Coast detailed this fascinating bit of history in a social media video.

New Jersey Native Harvey Silikovitz Wins Jeopardy!

The Sandy Hook Lighthouse mention wasn't the only New Jersey-related aspect of the game show on Tuesday.

Contestant Harvey Silikovitz, a native of West Orange, made his Jeopardy! debut that evening.

Silikovitz ultimately won $23,600 on the show. He told host Ken Jennings that his appearance was a longtime dream. Silikovitz, who has Parkinson's, said he hoped his appearance would inspire others who are living with chronic illnesses.

As per Jeopardy!'s rules, Silikovitz will appear again on the show on Wednesday.

