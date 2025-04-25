Confirmed! Huge Change Coming To Sam’s Club In New Jersey
It's going to revolutionize the way you shop.
Helping to create a better overall shopping experience.
Well, that's what they're hoping for anyway.
I've had a membership to Sam's Club for a long time now, and just like Costco, the rotisserie chicken is always a big hit.
The snack stand is also a favorite, especially with the unbeatable hot dog and soda combo deal.
As you can tell, I'm a huge fan, but this is a major change that will definilety take some getting used to, in my opinion.
The big change is coming to Sam's Club in New Jersey and the hundreds of other locations throughout the country.
Shopping in bulk also means fewer visits to the supermarket throughout the month, but this major change is about to transform your overall Sam's Club shopping experience.
Sam's Club is phasing out checkout lanes.
What does phasing out checkout lanes mean for you?
While shopping, you'll have to scan your items using the Sam's Club App.
The new technology will also eliminate the need for your receipt to be checked at the door when leaving, instead using an AI scanner to verify your items.
Fox Business reports that the plans were recently announced by Chris Nicholas, Sam’s Club president and CEO.
"This is one of the fastest, most scalable transformations happening in retail today," Nicholas said. "We’re investing with intention — in our fleet, our associates, and the member experience — to become the world’s best club retailer."
We'll have to wait and see when exactly the change will take place, but get ready to "Scan & Go!"
Sam's Club is a Walmart-owned membership warehouse.
