Is New Jersey One of the Safest States for Online Dating?

If you ask someone in 2024 how they met the person they're currently dating, they’re likely to say online.

With numerous platforms like Match, OkCupid, eHarmony, Plenty of Fish, and Zoosk, there are endless options for those seeking love.

Get our free mobile app

If you've been away from the dating world for a while, re-entering the scene can be quite daunting!

Especially if you're venturing into online dating for the first time.

While there are plenty of inspiring success stories that encourage those putting in the effort, many still face the common concern about safety in the online dating world.

Read More: What’s The Average Age For First-Time New Jersey Marriages?

PrivacyJournal.net did a study ranking the most dangerous and safest states for online dating in the United States.

Here's what you need to know.

Most Dangerous & Safest States for Online Dating in the U.S.

New Jersey ranks as the 12th SAFEST state for online dating.

You're least likely to match with a sex offender in New Jersey with 50 offenders on the registry for every 100,000 people.

Here's how PrivacyJournal.net rated online dating safety.

CANVA CANVA loading...

Romance scams reported (20): The number of romance scams reported to authorities in each state.

The number of romance scams reported to authorities in each state. Identity theft reported (16): The instances of identity theft reported in each state.

The instances of identity theft reported in each state. Fraud reported (16): The instances of other types of fraud (advance fee fraud, bad checks, phishing, online fraud of other sorts) reported in each state.

The instances of other types of fraud (advance fee fraud, bad checks, phishing, online fraud of other sorts) reported in each state. Registered sex offenders (16): The number of registered sex offenders in each state at all three risk levels.

The number of registered sex offenders in each state at all three risk levels. Prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases (16): Documented cases of HIV/AIDS, syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea in each state.

Documented cases of HIV/AIDS, syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea in each state. Prevalence of violent crime (16): Documented violent crime in each state.

The states with the highest total ranked the safest and the lowest as dangerous.

New Jersey scored 73.67.

Vermont is considered the safest state and Nevada is considered the least safe.

13 Red Flags in Jersey Shore Guys' Dating Profiles Jersey Shore girls will feel my pain about this one, and Jersey Shore guys - I'm here to help you! Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler