The 6 Safest and Richest Cities in New Jersey
Two New Jersey counties were recently recognized as some of the safest in the country, with Bergen County securing the #9 spot and Morris County ranking #23.
Get our free mobile app
Now, GoBankingRates has released a list of the safest and richest U.S. cities to live in in, and it's good news for New Jersey.
New Jersey shines with six cities making the top 15!
What makes these communities stand out?
They collected different data points including the average household income, total population, the number of households, the cost of living, crime rates, and more.
Read More: New Jersey Is Ranked One Of The Happiest States In The Country
Here's a list of New Jersey cities that made it into the top 15, according to GoBankingRates.
New Jersey's Safest and Richest Cities
#7 - Ridgewood, New Jersey
- Population total: 26,043
- Population aged 65 and up: 3,444
- Average household median income: $277,428
- Average single-family home value: $1,095,623
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,415
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,436
- Total annual cost of living: $106,217
- Livability: 88
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.30
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.63
#9 - Westfield, New Jersey
- Population total: 30,839
- Population aged 65 and up: 4,458
- Average household median income: $281,738
- Average single-family home value: $1,182,660
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,925
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,386
- Total annual cost of living: $111,730
- Livability: 87
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.16
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.61
#11 - Glen Ridge, New Jersey
- Population total: 7,797
- Population aged 65 and up: 948
- Average household median income: $317,792
- Average single-family home value: $1,162,668
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,808
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,431
- Total annual cost of living: $110,868
- Livability: 88
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.52
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.91
#12 - Haddonfield, New Jersey
- Population total: 12,456
- Population aged 65 and up: 1,762
- Average household median income: $264,817
- Average single-family home value: $763,106
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,468
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,062
- Total annual cost of living: $78,361
- Livability: 86
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.32
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.11
#13 - Summit, New Jersey
- Population total: 22,555
- Population aged 65 and up: 2,892
- Average household median income: $291,509
- Average single-family home value: $1,310,834
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $7,675
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,336
- Total annual cost of living: $120,134
- Livability: 84
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.31
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.92
#14 - Chatham, New Jersey
- Population total: 9,199
- Population aged 65 and up: 982
- Average household median income: $307,559
- Average single-family home value: $1,260,189
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $7,379
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,421
- Total annual cost of living: $117,603
- Livability: 81
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.11
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.20
The 15 best places to live in New Jersey
Listed in descending order, here are the 15 places in New Jersey that Niche graded the highest.
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
The top 7 snobbiest towns in New Jersey
As determined by RoadSnacks
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman