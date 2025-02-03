haddonfield new jersey Google Maps loading...

Two New Jersey counties were recently recognized as some of the safest in the country, with Bergen County securing the #9 spot and Morris County ranking #23.

Now, GoBankingRates has released a list of the safest and richest U.S. cities to live in in, and it's good news for New Jersey. New Jersey shines with six cities making the top 15!

What makes these communities stand out?

They collected different data points including the average household income, total population, the number of households, the cost of living, crime rates, and more.

Here's a list of New Jersey cities that made it into the top 15, according to GoBankingRates.

New Jersey's Safest and Richest Cities

ridgewood new jersey town hall Google Maps loading...

#7 - Ridgewood, New Jersey

Population total: 26,043

26,043 Population aged 65 and up: 3,444

3,444 Average household median income: $277,428

$277,428 Average single-family home value: $1,095,623

$1,095,623 Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,415

$6,415 Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,436

$2,436 Total annual cost of living: $106,217

$106,217 Livability: 88

88 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.30

0.30 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.63

westfield new jersey town hall Google Maps loading...

#9 - Westfield, New Jersey

Population total: 30,839

30,839 Population aged 65 and up: 4,458

4,458 Average household median income: $281,738

$281,738 Average single-family home value: $1,182,660

$1,182,660 Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,925

$6,925 Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,386

$2,386 Total annual cost of living: $111,730

$111,730 Livability: 87

87 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.16

0.16 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.61

glen ridge new jersey town hall Google Maps loading...

#11 - Glen Ridge, New Jersey

Population total: 7,797

7,797 Population aged 65 and up: 948

948 Average household median income: $317,792

$317,792 Average single-family home value: $1,162,668

$1,162,668 Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,808

$6,808 Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,431

$2,431 Total annual cost of living: $110,868

$110,868 Livability: 88

88 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.52

0.52 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.91

haddonfield new jersey town hall Google Maps loading...

#12 - Haddonfield, New Jersey

Population total: 12,456

12,456 Population aged 65 and up: 1,762

1,762 Average household median income: $264,817

$264,817 Average single-family home value: $763,106

$763,106 Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,468

$4,468 Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,062

$2,062 Total annual cost of living: $78,361

$78,361 Livability: 86

86 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.32

0.32 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.11

summit new jersey town hall Google Maps loading...

#13 - Summit, New Jersey

Population total: 22,555

22,555 Population aged 65 and up: 2,892

2,892 Average household median income: $291,509

$291,509 Average single-family home value: $1,310,834

$1,310,834 Average monthly mortgage cost: $7,675

$7,675 Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,336

$2,336 Total annual cost of living: $120,134

$120,134 Livability: 84

84 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.31

0.31 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.92

chatham town hall Google Maps loading...

#14 - Chatham, New Jersey

Population total: 9,199

9,199 Population aged 65 and up: 982

982 Average household median income: $307,559

$307,559 Average single-family home value: $1,260,189

$1,260,189 Average monthly mortgage cost: $7,379

$7,379 Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,421

$2,421 Total annual cost of living: $117,603

$117,603 Livability: 81

81 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.11

0.11 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.20

Chatham New Jersey Google Maps loading...

