When planning a summer getaway, your checklist typically includes a nearby beach, great food, access to tiki drinks, and, if you're lucky, a rental with working AC. What doesn't usually make the list? Checking how many people got hurt there last summer. But maybe it should.

A new study from the NY Post just came out looking at the safety of popular U.S. summer vacation spots, and it’s not exactly good news for everyone. This isn’t one of those fluffy travel lists with “best sunsets” or “most Instagrammable brunch.” This one’s all about real risk, using numbers pulled straight from the CDC and Coast Guard.

The researchers looked at four things: drowning incidents, boating accidents, alcohol-related deaths, and the risk of extreme heat. From there, each destination got a risk score out of 100. So while that waterfront looks peaceful in your Airbnb photos, there might be some serious safety red flags you’d never know about.

What Makes a Vacation Spot “Safe”?

According to the report, safe destinations tend to have clear safety enforcement on beaches and boats, easy access to medical help, and less extreme summer temperatures. Bonus points go to towns that manage crowds well and don’t have a high rate of, let’s say, "questionable decision-making."

Another factor? Vibes. Not just the “fun” kind, but the practical stuff too, like signage, lifeguards, and rules that are actually followed. Towns that invest in tourist safety tend to have fewer tragic stories and more happy hour memories.

Photo by Link Hoang on Unsplash Photo by Link Hoang on Unsplash loading...

READ MORE: Homes In These NJ Zip Codes Are Selling Faster Than Anywhere in America

Travelers Are Searching for Safety More Than Ever

This year, there’s been a spike in searches like “dangerous vacation spots” and “summer travel warning.” People want more than just pretty beaches. They want to know that their kids can splash around without worry, that the jet ski rental isn’t one loose bolt away from disaster, and that the forecast isn’t going to feel like walking on the surface of the sun.

Florida made a strong (and not so positive) showing at the top of the danger list. Sarasota, to be exact, with a 90 risk score. But the safest? A legendary New Jersey vacation destination took top honors.

Photo by Keith Luke on Unsplash Photo by Keith Luke on Unsplash loading...

Asbury Park ranked third in overall summer vacation safety with an impressive 31 risk score. Only Hampton in New Hampshire and Lake Tahoe in California are safer.

I mentioned Florida a second ago. Check out the FLA towns that New Jersey residents are flocking to the most. 👇👇