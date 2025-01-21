New Jersey Township Ranks Among Safest In America For 2025

Purchasing a new home is one of the biggest decisions of your life.

Choosing the right town to settle down in is essential when making such an important investment and many factors come into play when making this decision.

Your commute to work, the quality of the school system, and overall crime statistics are just some of the key factors that play a major role in your decision-making process.

So what's considered the safest city in the Garden State?

A new report for 2025 reveals the safest cities in America, with one New Jersey township earning a prestigious spot among the top 10.

MoneyGeek’s annual analysis examined the most recent crime statistics from the FBI to estimate the cost of crime for each city.

The overall crime statistics include data on violent crimes, including murder, rape, and aggravated assault, as well as property crimes such as burglaries and car theft.

In the report, they calculated each city's cost of crime and ranked the cities based on the cost of crime per capita.

One township in Ocean County ranks among the top 10 in America.

Lakewood Named the 5th Safest City in America

Here are the overall statistics that earned Lakewood a spot on the list of the safest cities in the United States:

Crime Cost Per Capita - $376

Violent Crime Rate - 156

Property Crime Rate - 646

Cost of Crime - $53,632

Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States

1.) Ramapo Town, NY

2.) Frisco, TX

3.) Irvine, CA

4.) Fishers, IN

5.) Lakewood Township, NJ

6.) Cary, NC

7.) Pembroke Pines, FL

8.) Elk Grove, CA

9.) Surprise, AZ

10.) Sterling Heights, MI

