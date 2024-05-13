Teen Clothing Store Closing All Locations Including In New Jersey

We've been hearing about a lot of closings lately and sadly another clothing store is shutting down.

Founded in 1970 under various brand names, the latest clothing store to file for bankruptcy protection has 2 stores in New Jersey and more than 500 stores across the country.

One is located at the Moorestown Mall and the other at the Cumberland Mall.

Head to many New Jersey malls and you'll notice empty storefronts and going out of business signs.

The clothing store Express recently announced they're closing all their New Jersey locations in malls throughout the state including Deptford MaII, Freehold Raceway, Livingston Mall, Mall At Hamilton Center, Moorestown, Paramus: Garden State, and Woodbridge.

Express was one of those stores that have been around forever so it came as a big surprise to many.

With so many people opting to shop online it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.

You just have to wonder what's going to fill all these vacant mall locations.

The Latest National Retailer to Close is the Teen Clothing Store Rue21.

According to Patch.com, "Rue21, a mainstay in malls for several decades, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday — its third bankruptcy in roughly two decades."

You can expect each location to complete liquidation sales within the next 3 to 6 weeks, according to Bloomberg.

