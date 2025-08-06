Great news if you love New Jersey, but hate the reputation we have. A recent report says New Jersey is not the rudest state in America.

Is New Jersey The Rudest State In America?

If you think our beloved New Jersey attitude would cause us to be considered the rudest place in America, you are going to love the results of a report at Zippia.

According to this data, not only is the Garden State not in the top spot on the rudest states list, but we didn't even make the top 5.

We're not sure if the people behind these results ever drove on the Garden State Parkway in the summer, but we're guessing they didn't.

New Jersey Isn't As Rude As We Think

If we can keep that roadway our little secret for this conversation, then we can take a minute to enjoy what is a surprising win for New Jersey residents.

The Garden State is ranked as the 7th rudest state in America. So, which states beat us at our own game?

It turns out that if you live in Rhode Island, you'd better prepare for major rudeness to come your way. You live in the rudest state in America.

Which States Are The Rudest?

But before the residents of Massachusetts, Virginia, New York, and California look down their noses at the people of Rhode Island, you should know that you're all in the top 5.

You may be wondering which states have the lowest rudeness levels, and we'll tell you. But you have to say please first.

Congratulations to Mississippi and Arkansas, the least rude states in America, with North Carolina rounding out the top 3.

