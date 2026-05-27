The Double “R” Bar Burger Might Be My New Favorite Burger In New Jersey
Top Burger Spot At The Jersey Shore You Can't Miss
Looking for the BEST burger at the Jersey Shore? It's the Jersey Shore Burger Playoffs brought to you by Cutler Produce.
We're always on the go here in New Jersey, and if you're craving a quick and delicious burger, you have to check out the Roy Rogers in Brick Township and load up your burger exactly how you like it at the famous Roy's Fixin's Bar.
Roy Rogers In Brick Offers Burgers Loaded With Flavor
I was so excited to order the signature Double "R" Bar Burger, a juicy 1/4 cheeseburger topped with seared Virginia ham.
Manager Michele says it's one of their most popular burgers, and after trying it, I totally get why! I paired it with some onion rings, and it was SO GOOD!
You can see all the toppings I piled on at the freshly stocked famous Roy's Fixin's Bar, including lots of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles!!!
And when it comes to toppings, there's no such thing as too much. You can fix it up just the way you like it!
They also offer bacon cheeseburgers and 1/4 cheeseburgers. And all burgers are available as doubles!
Roy Rogers Ocean County, New Jersey Locations
Roy Rogers in Brick Township is located at 72 Brick Boulevard, and has a location in Pine Beach at 120 Atlantic City Boulevard.
To VOTE for your favorite burger place at the Jersey Shore and to read more, check out this article for all the details: Jersey Shore Burger Playoffs Are Back — Who Has the Best Burger?
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