Is This New Jersey Road The Most Infuriating In The State?

It is never a fun conversation when you're talking about the worst roads to drive on in New Jersey, but one seems to be standing out lately.

There are so many ways for a road to earn the reputation of being a bad New Jersey road to drive on.

Some Of Monmouth & Ocean Counties' Worst Roads

Some roads don't have enough lanes to handle the towns they're winding through, like Route 70 in Brick and Toms River.

Some roads can't handle the summer barrage of tourists like the Garden State Parkway on a summer weekend.

Some roads have too many traffic lights that never seem to be synchronized, like Route 36 in Eatontown and Long Branch.

The Most Annoying Road In New Jersey Right Now

And there are those one-lane roads that, if you get behind a slow driver, you're in for a super-long ride, like Route 33.

Most of my driving is in the Monmouth and Ocean County areas, and lately, one road has been getting on my nerves more than any of the ones I've already mentioned.

It's a road that combines, in a terrible way, too many traffic lights, too many cars, and too many bad drivers.

This road is never without traffic. The only question is what degree of mayhem you're in for when you drive on it.

Route 9 from Lakewood to Manalapan may be the most infuriating stretch of road I've ever traveled on, and lately it seems to be getting worse.

I hope that being able to vent in this way will help me be more mentally prepared for my next journey on this road, but somehow, I doubt it. I'll see you at the next Route 9 red light.

