If you love a good deal, you're going to be excited about this!

A popular New Jersey store is expanding, and the best part?

You won't have to travel far for those great deals anymore.

Two new locations are opening a little closer to home, right here in Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

And yes, the opening date has been set!

Discount Retailer Coming To The Jersey Shore

If you're planning to do a little shopping before your big summer vacation, you're in luck.

The discount department store will be open just in time to grab everything you need!

Whether you're picking up some new outfits for your trip or redecorating for that backyard barbeque this summer, this store has you covered.

From clothes to household must-haves, there's something for everyone.

Ross Dress For Less Opening in Monmouth and Ocean Counties

Ross Dress For Less will open this summer at the Consumer Centre on Route 36 in West Long Branch and Brick Center Plaza on Chambers Bridge Road in Brick.

The Asbury Park Press reports,

Ross Stores has moved into stores that were emptied as part of the bankruptcy of retailer Bed Bath & Beyond. The West Long Branch store is located in the former buybuy Baby space. In Brick, Ross is taking over a former Bed Bath & Beyond store.

It's nice to see some of these large vacated buildings being reused.

Both locations will open on July 19th.

Happy Shopping!

