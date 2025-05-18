You’re not imagining it. Groceries and other basics are getting pricier, and it’s not just the usual inflation excuse. A big reason behind the jump? Tariffs. Those are basically taxes on stuff we bring in from other countries, and right now, they’re hitting everything from coffee to canned beans to your favorite snacks.

What Exactly Are Tariffs?

To put it simply, tariffs are extra charges the government imposes on goods imported from overseas. The idea is to encourage more local production and protect American businesses. But here’s the catch: Most of what we use every day is imported. So when these fees go up, it costs more for companies to import that stuff. And guess who ends up paying the difference? Yep, us.

SIphotography SIphotography loading...

READ MORE: Popular NJ Retailer Closing The Last Of Its Stores

It's Not Just Food

Take a stroll through the personal care aisle. Many varieties of shampoo, soap, and toothpaste are made with ingredients or packaging from overseas. If tariffs hit any part of the supply chain, prices go up. Even things like paper towels and cleaning sprays will be dramatic.

One of the sneaky ways you’re paying more is through “shrinkflation.” That’s when the price stays the same, but the amount you get is smaller. Your favorite snack bag might look the same, but suddenly it’s only two-thirds full.

anonymous woman covering face with paper Lazy_Bear loading...

YOU'LL ALSO LIKE: Two Popular NJ Schools Are Closing For Good In June

What Can You Do About Tariff Costs?

Buying in bulk can help a little. Sticking to store brands or shopping sales can help a bit. But honestly, this stuff is tough to fully avoid. Until policies change or companies figure out new ways to cut costs, we’re all kind of stuck riding it out.

If you like to plan, here are some everyday products in New Jersey that may see the most significant price increase.

New Jersey Consumers Urged To Purchase These Items Now Before Price Hikes Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan