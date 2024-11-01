You Voted For The Best Red Bank, NJ Restaurant And Here Are The Results

We asked New Jersey residents to name their favorite Red Bank restaurant, and here are the results.

Red Bank is one of the most popular and unique towns in New Jersey, and one of the things it's most famous for are the amazing restaurants in town.

What Is Your Favorite Red Bank Restaurant?

When you have so many great places to choose from, ranking them can be a daunting task.

So, when we were confronted with the question, we did what any New Jersey resident would do, we delegated.

We asked the most qualified people on the planet to name Red Bank's best restaurant. We asked you.

Which Red Bank Restaurant Topped The List?

There were a ton of votes and a lot of restaurants named, but in the end, the legendary Buona Sera got the honor and topped the list.

If you've never had the pleasure of dining there, you are missing out on one of the finest traditional Italian meals you'll ever have, set in a gorgeous environment.

If you need some help choosing from the amazing menu at Buona Sera, let me humbly suggest the Jumbo Rigatoni Creamy Bolognese. It is outstanding.

So Many Great Red Bank Restaurants

Bouna Ser is amazing for sure, but it is far from the only great restaurant in Red Bank, and you were sure to remind us of that.

Here is a sample of some of the votes and comments we got.

