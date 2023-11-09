This New Jersey Town Has Been Named Our Most Charming Historic Town

There is one little town right here in New Jersey that is getting a lot of national attention, and has even been named one of the most charming historic towns in the nation.

You may be thinking to yourself that if you're looking for a beautiful historical town right here in the Garden State, we must be talking about Cape May. That is always a good guess, but it's the wrong one this time around.

The well-respected travel website Love Exploring set out to name the most adorable historic town in every single state in the nation, and their choice for the Garden State might surprise a lot of people.

Cape May is the obvious choice, but instead, the publication opted for a Monmouth County town that is adorable in its own right and certainly has the history to meet the qualifications.

The town they chose is the beloved Monmouth County town of Red Bank. It has thousands of years of amazing history dating back to the indigenous Lenape people.

The amazing town of Red Bank is dotted with amazing restaurants, galleries, and cultural spots these days and has always been a thriving, bustling town throughout its storied history.

It's hard to imagine that industries like shipbuilding were once the heartbeat of this quaint, amazing little town.

And this time of year is a great time to remember the charm of Red Bank. It's a great place to make family memories and do some awesome shopping this holiday season.

