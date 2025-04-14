There has been a lot of talk about REAL IDs in New Jersey and with good reason.

The deadline to get this new and improved form of identification in New Jersey is May 7, 2025.

What is NJ's REAL ID?

NJ.gov describes it as:

The new federal requirement for state-issued driver licenses and non-driver IDs aimed to help prevent fraudulent identification.

The difference between your standard driver's license and the new REAL ID is minimal.

REAL ID will have a star in the upper right corner.

The standard driver's license or ID looks similar, but instead of a star, the words “NOT FOR REAL ID PURPOSES" are printed.

How do you get a NJ REAL ID?

You must schedule an appointment at your local MVC. Yay.

With the deadline quickly approaching, slots are hard to come by. State officials say they are doing their best to make more appointments available.

Once you have your appointment set, make sure you have proof of identification.

You need more "points" than usual for a REAL ID. The state describes it as:

2 + 1 + 6 = REAL ID

This means you will need to bring the following with you to get a REAL ID:

2 documents as proof of your address

documents as proof of your address 1 valid Social Security Number

valid Social Security Number Identity documents that add up to 6 REAL ID* points

You can use this document selector tool.

What happens if you don't have a NJ REAL ID by the deadline?

If you haven't gotten your REAL ID yet, there's a good chance you won't be able to get an appointment by the deadline of May 7, 2025. What does this mean?

Don't worry, you will still have a valid driver's license. In fact, REAL ID has very little to do with driving.

You need to be aware that, effective May 7, 2025, you will no longer be able to fly with a standard New Jersey driver's license.

If you don't have a REAL ID, you must present a valid U.S. passport or another federally approved form of identification at the airport to pass security.

Happy traveling.