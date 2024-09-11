As you travel up and down the roadways of New Jersey, it's hard to find a fast food joint that we don't have.

A Louisianna-based chain wants to expand its footprint in the Northeast with a first-of-its-kind restaurant in central/north Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

Raising Cane’s, is known for its crispy chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, and Texas toast. You can't forget about the Texas toast.

This new restaurant will surely excite the area with Raising Cane's high-quality chicken fingers, secret recipe Cane’s Sauce, and customer-friendly service.

The chain has a devoted following that has helped it rapidly expand since its founding in 1996 in Baton Rouge.

Raising Cane's has a "One Love" concept—it serves only chicken fingers, sides, and beverages on a simple yet effective menu emphasizing quality over quantity.

This new Raising Cane’s will include an inviting dining area, a drive-thru for those on the go, and comfortable outdoor seating.

The location is designed to accommodate dine-in and takeout customers, providing flexibility and convenience for various dining preferences.

READ MORE: Shockingly, this is New Jersey's Number One Fast Food Chain

The drive-thru will be a welcome addition for those looking to grab a quick meal without leaving their cars.

This new Raising Cane's will also employ approximately 100 residents, providing job opportunities and stimulating the local economy.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to My Central Jersey, Levin Properties, Blue Star Shopping Center owners on Rt. 22 in Watchung are scheduled to appear before a planning board on September 17.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The goal is to demolish Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet and build Raising Cane's.

If approved, Raising Cane's will have company.

Wendy's, Arby's, and Five Guys also have Blue Star Shopping Center locations.

Do you remember these throwback items from McDonald's?