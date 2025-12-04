The popular South Jersey fast-casual chain is expanding upward into Central and North Jersey, with several new locations expected to open soon.

Have you heard ot Raising Cane's?

Get our free mobile app

If not, you probably will soon.

New Raising Cane's Locations On The Way In New Jersey

The chain, founded in 1996 in Louisiana, is rapidly growing throughout the Garden State, and many fans swear it has the best chicken fingers around.

Get ready, Middlesex County, your first taste of Raising Cane's is just days away!

Read More: Are You Dining Out More Or Less, New Jersey? Here’s What 2026 Will Look Like

According to NJBIZ, Raising Cane's is coming to Edison on December 9th. The new location will be 1031 Route 1 and will be the first in the area.

“As part of Raising Cane’s commitment to the Communities it serves, the new Edison Restaurant will engage with local schools, sports teams and non-profit organizations through fundraising opportunities and sponsorships,” a media representative said.

And the first Raising Cane's in North Jersey isn't far off!

According to NJBIZ, the chain is expected to open in Fairfield in late winter, early next year, at 643 Route 46.

Raising Cane's At The Jersey Shore

It'll be here soon!

Raising Cane's first Jersey Shore location is expected to be here by late 2026 at Brick Plaza in Brick, according to the article.

What exciting news!

Get fired up at these NJ hot chicken restaurants Inspired by Nashville and now in New Jersey — spice lovers and curious foodies have options for grabbing some delicious hot chicken in NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt