Chicken Lovers In New Jersey Won't Want To Miss This

National Chicken Finger Day is almost here, and there's a place in New Jersey where you can get discounted and free chicken fingers to celebrate the big day!

This popular fast-food chain has opened several locations in New Jersey this past year and continues to grow, with a new spot expected to open soon in Watchung.

With 6 current locations open in the Garden State, it's time to take a little road trip this weekend to get this one-day-only deal!

According to the Asbury Park Press, nearly 9 out of 10 people have fried chicken 5 times in 14 days, on average.

Now, that's a lot of chicken!

It's no wonder so many chicken places are popping up throughout New Jersey, including the Louisiana-based company, Raising Cane's.

Here's where you need to be this Sunday, July 27th...

Raising Cane's New Jersey Locations

Raising Cane's In Burlington

2329 Burlington Mount Holly Road, Burlington

Raising Cane's in Deptford

1860 Deptford Center Road, Deptford

Raising Cane's in Marlton

800 Route 70 West, Marlton

Raising Cane's in Cherry Hill

2014 Route 70 West, Cherry Hill

Raising Cane's in Glassboro

695 Delsea Drive, Glassboro

Raising Cane's in Turnersville

5241 NJ-42, Turnersville

Enjoy FREE fried chicken fingers when you order a combo box!

Turns out, National Chicken Finger Day was created by Raising Cane’s founder, Todd Graves, back in 2010.

It's exciting to see this popular spot continue to grow in New Jersey!

