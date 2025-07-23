Where to Score Free Chicken Fingers In New Jersey This Weekend
Chicken Lovers In New Jersey Won't Want To Miss This
National Chicken Finger Day is almost here, and there's a place in New Jersey where you can get discounted and free chicken fingers to celebrate the big day!
This popular fast-food chain has opened several locations in New Jersey this past year and continues to grow, with a new spot expected to open soon in Watchung.
With 6 current locations open in the Garden State, it's time to take a little road trip this weekend to get this one-day-only deal!
Read More: Legendary Burger Spot Named New Jersey’s Best Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant
According to the Asbury Park Press, nearly 9 out of 10 people have fried chicken 5 times in 14 days, on average.
Now, that's a lot of chicken!
It's no wonder so many chicken places are popping up throughout New Jersey, including the Louisiana-based company, Raising Cane's.
Here's where you need to be this Sunday, July 27th...
Raising Cane's New Jersey Locations
Raising Cane's In Burlington
2329 Burlington Mount Holly Road, Burlington
Raising Cane's in Deptford
1860 Deptford Center Road, Deptford
Raising Cane's in Marlton
800 Route 70 West, Marlton
Raising Cane's in Cherry Hill
2014 Route 70 West, Cherry Hill
Raising Cane's in Glassboro
695 Delsea Drive, Glassboro
Raising Cane's in Turnersville
5241 NJ-42, Turnersville
View this post on Instagram
Enjoy FREE fried chicken fingers when you order a combo box!
You can read more about it here.
Turns out, National Chicken Finger Day was created by Raising Cane’s founder, Todd Graves, back in 2010.
It's exciting to see this popular spot continue to grow in New Jersey!
Get fired up at these NJ hot chicken restaurants
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
New Jersey’s most popular fast food restaurants
Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore