New Jersey Towns Where Homes Are Selling Lightning Fast

In towns across New Jersey, you can list your home, and it's sold within days.

The real estate market remains red-hot in towns across the Garden State, with homes staying on the market for a median of 58 days, but in some areas, houses are being sold in just 1 to 10 days, according to an article on NJ.com

So which towns are experiencing the quickest home sales?

A friend of mine recently put her house on the market in Burlington County and was very surprised by the number of offers she received, most of them above the asking price, on the very first day.

I'm talking within hours of putting it on the market.

Some potential buyers even promised gifts if she accepted their offer.

One person went as far as writing a heartfelt letter, expressing how much they loved the house and how excited they were at the prospect of raising their children there.

NJ.com reports, "A little over a fourth of the 252 New Jersey ZIP codes Realtor.com analyzed had homes that sold within a median of a month in January."

There's a town in Cumberland County, where houses are sitting for much longer.

In Shiloh, it took a median of 238 days to sell, but on the flip side, homes in one Atlantic County town sold the fastest, taking only 1 day to sell!

Here are the top towns with the quickest home sales in New Jersey.

NJ.com provided the list analyzed by Realtor.com.

Did your town make the list?

