Exciting and Unique Dessert Shop Opens First New Jersey Location and Kids are Going Wild

Your next visit to the mall is about to get a whole lot sweeter.

Fair warning. Passing this place with your kids and not going in will be nearly impossible.

Freehold Raceway Mall has many dessert options, from Sugar Bear to Cinnabon to Mrs. Fields and Hagen-Daaz.

Prepare for a new sugary option usually only available at fairs, festivals, and the circus.

Now, you can get cotton candy anytime at Freehold Raceway Mall.

Puffy Cotton Candy has moved in and is dedicated to all things cotton candy.

Puffy had modest beginnings in Tennessee, but their popularity is getting attention nationwide.

Their Freehold Raceway Mall location is the first in the state and only their third store.

What is Puffy Cotton Candy?

Puffy Cotton Candy is centered around the extraordinary experience of seeing cotton candy spun fresh in a super fun environment.

Their concept takes cotton candy-making to new heights. Artists (not employees) hand-spin custom creations in eye-popping sizes, shapes, and colors in dozens of mouthwatering flavors.

I recently got a sneak peek inside Puffy, and people were raving about the strawberry banana and birthday cake flavors.

Maybe your child or someone in your circle has a dietary restriction that prevents them from enjoying a celebratory cake.

Not a problem. Puffy Cotton Candy makes cakes out of fluffy cotton candy. They're fun and gluten-free.

In addition to spinning delicious clouds, cakes, and crystals, Puffy creates mesmerizing cotton candy edible art sculptures. Some stand as high as two feet.

Puffy Cotton Candy is looking forward to giving you a sugar rush and being a part of the community.

They are opening soon on the second level of the mall.

